Housing Crisis Hits Home: Wenatchee Seniors Face Homelessness as Waitlists Reach Crisis Point

Senior Crisis in Wenatchee: Housing Waitlists Reach Critical Levels

Affordable Housing Shortage Leaves Seniors at Risk of Homelessness in Wenatchee

According to washingtonstatestandard, Wenatchee’s senior housing problem is getting worse. Many older Americans are waiting for a place to live, but there aren’t enough affordable options. Garden Terrace, a senior housing complex, has a long waitlist. Some seniors are even facing homelessness because they can’t afford to pay their rent.

Alicia McRae, who helps people find housing, says that many people are waiting for a place to live. Shawna Smith, who runs Garden Terrace, agrees that they don’t need to advertise because so many people are already waiting.

Unlocking Support for Seniors: Awareness is Key to Addressing Housing Crisis

Sahari Fiores, a caregiver, thinks that many people don’t know about the resources that are available to help them. “It’s sad that people need help and can’t get it,” she said. This shows how important it is to have more affordable housing options and to tell people about the resources that are available. As one senior said, “Elders stay with their family at home” – but this isn’t always possible for everyone.

