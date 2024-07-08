10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maryland 2024: Beyond the Charm

Several factors contribute to the high crime rates in these Maryland cities. Often, it’s a combination of job scarcity, low wages, a lack of motivation to work, prisons contributing to a higher criminal population, drug issues, gang activity, and proximity to larger cities spreading their problems into surrounding areas. While it’s hard to pinpoint the precise cause, Ocean City currently holds the title of the most dangerous city in Maryland.

The cities on our list could benefit from some care and attention. If you’re looking to make a positive impact or are simply curious about whether your city made the cut, read on. If your city isn’t listed, scroll to the end to see the full rankings.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Maryland 2024

Ocean City Population: 6,905

Violent Crimes per 100k: 1,317

Property Crimes per 100k: 10,427 Elkton Population: 15,662

Violent Crimes per 100k: 964

Property Crimes per 100k: 6,633 Cambridge Population: 12,264

Violent Crimes per 100k: 970

Property Crimes per 100k: 5,373 Baltimore Population: 597,239

Violent Crimes per 100k: 1,858

Property Crimes per 100k: 4,311 Cumberland Population: 19,321

Violent Crimes per 100k: 781

Property Crimes per 100k: 4,497 Salisbury Population: 32,988

Violent Crimes per 100k: 735

Property Crimes per 100k: 4,296 Bladensburg Population: 9,371

Violent Crimes per 100k: 930

Property Crimes per 100k: 4,235 Hyattsville Population: 18,242

Violent Crimes per 100k: 680

Property Crimes per 100k: 3,840 Hagerstown Population: 40,152

Violent Crimes per 100k: 652

Property Crimes per 100k: 4,165 Aberdeen Population: 16,053

Violent Crimes per 100k: 618

Property Crimes per 100k: 3,487

Aberdeen

Aberdeen is known for the renowned Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army installation. However, it also has high crime rates. Although its violent crime rate is comparatively lower, residents have a 1 in 29 chance of being a victim of property crime. This overshadows the city’s picturesque location on the Chesapeake Bay.

Hagerstown

In the heart of Washington County, Hagerstown offers a vibrant arts scene and picturesque parks. However, the city’s charm is marred by crime issues. With a 1 in 24 chance of being a victim of property crime, residents are urged to invest in home security systems.

Hyattsville

Hyattsville, a city on the outskirts of Washington D.C., faces significant crime rates, particularly property crime. Despite its thriving arts district and local restaurants, residents have a 1 in 26 chance of being a property crime victim. The rate of violent crimes is somewhat lower than in other cities on this list.

Bladensburg

Bladensburg, located just outside of the capital, is known for its high violent crime rates. Residents face a 1 in 107 chance of being a violent crime victim and a 1 in 24 chance of being a property crime victim. Despite this, Bladensburg’s proximity to Washington, D.C., adds a certain allure.

Salisbury

Located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Salisbury may seem like a charming place to call home, but crime rates tell a different story. The city ranks seventh for violent crime, and property crime is also a significant concern. Home to Salisbury University, prospective students might consider off-campus housing.

Cumberland

Known as the terminus of the Great Allegheny Passage, Cumberland faces its own challenges. With residents facing a 1 in 22 chance of being a property crime victim, Cumberland also has one of the highest burglary rates in the state. Its metro area is among the poorest in the country, contributing to its high crime rates.

Baltimore

Baltimore, often expected to top this list, is known for its high violent crime rate. In 2020, Baltimore reported 348 murders, making it the city with the highest murder rate in Maryland. Property crimes are also high, with the city reporting 25,748 property crimes in 2020.

Cambridge

Cambridge, located on the Chesapeake Bay, reported the highest rate of rape cases in the state in 2020. The city also ranks third for overall violent crime and has the fourth highest property crime rate. Despite its scenic boardwalk, caution is advised.

Elkton

Elkton, on Maryland’s northeastern coast, has the second-highest crime rate in the state. In 2020, there were 877 recorded cases of larceny and one car theft per week on average. Elkton also ranked fourth in the state for violent crimes.

Ocean City

Ocean City, a popular summer tourist destination, tops the list as the most dangerous city in Maryland for 2024. The influx of tourists greatly inflates the “crime per capita” statistics, but the fact remains that Ocean City has the highest rate of property crime in Maryland. Residents have a 1 in 9 chance of being a victim of theft or property damage.