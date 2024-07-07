Maryland Approves $27M Contract to Secure EBT Benefits Against Theft: Implementation of EMV Chip Technology Underway

Maryland Approves $27M Contract to Enhance EBT Benefits Security Amid Theft Concerns

Maryland state leaders have approved a $27 million contract to enhance the security of EBT benefits following widespread theft concerns affecting nearly 943,000 residents, according to the published article of CBS NEWS. The decision made by the Maryland Board of Public Works responds to incidents where benefits like SNAP and cash assistance were stolen mainly through card skimming. Secretary of Human Services Rafael Lopez emphasized the urgency of implementing encrypted chip technology on EBT cards through the contract with Conduent a long-time distributor of these benefits. However, the approval faced challenges from Fidelity Information Services (FIS) raising legal objections and pending appeals.

Despite the challenges and legal disputes Lopez expressed confidence in the validity of Conduent’s contract assuring that it meets legal standards and prioritizes the protection of Marylanders’ benefits. The implementation of EMV chip card technology is set to proceed with assurances that the transition will occur in the coming year. The immediate activation of the new contract underscores the state’s commitment to safeguarding EBT benefits and ensuring that recipients receive the assistance they depend on securely and without interruption.

Furthermore, the decision to implement encrypted chip technology on EBT cards underscores Maryland’s commitment to addressing the vulnerability of these benefits to theft and fraud. Secretary Rafael Lopez reiterated that the enhanced security measures are essential to prevent further financial losses for Maryland households reliant on SNAP and cash assistance. Despite challenges from competing vendors like Fidelity Information Services (FIS) who have raised legal objections Lopez remains steadfast in his assurance that the approved Conduent contract meets all regulatory standards. The introduction of EMV chip cards is expected to provide a robust defense against card skimming and unauthorized access to EBT funds aiming to restore confidence among beneficiaries and streamline the distribution process. As Maryland moves forward with this initiative, DHS will continue to monitor and adapt security protocols to mitigate risks effectively.

