California’s Secret to Affordable Education: Claim Your Free College Savings Today!

California Offers Free Money for College Savings: CalKIDS Program Explained

How to Get Up to $1,500 in Free Money for Your Child’s Education in California

According to TheSuns, California is offering a special program to help families save money for their children’s education. This program is called CalKIDS. It helps families save money for college and makes it more possible for their children to go to school.

To be eligible, the child must live in California and be born after July 1, 2022. Some low-income families with children born before this date may also qualify. The program gives a one-time payment to help families start saving for college. Many families can still get this payment this year.

How to Check Eligibility and Claim Your CalKIDS College Savings Payment

Families can check if they are eligible by answering some questions on the CalKIDS website. If they are eligible, they can open a special account and get a payment ranging from $175 to $1,500. This money can be used at any approved school or university. CalKIDS wants to help families think about their child’s future and make it easier for them to go to college.

