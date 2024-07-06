NYC Prepaid Debit Card Program Expands to Aid 7,300 Migrants, Saving $600M Monthly

NYC Prepaid Debit Card Program Expands, Supporting 7,300 Migrants with $2.6M Initiative

Mayor Eric Adams Touts $600M Savings with NYC Prepaid Debit Card Program for Migrants

New York City is expanding its prepaid debit card program to support over 7,300 migrants initially aiding 900 families and 1,300 children with a 28-day allowance for food and baby supplies, according to the published article of Audacy. Launched on June 16 the initiative is now expanding from three hotels to 17 aiming to circulate nearly $600,000 into the local economy over six months at a cost of $2.6 million. Mayor Eric Adams highlights projected savings of $600 million monthly by reducing food waste and costs of delivering non-perishables. The program emphasizes self-sufficiency and aims to empower migrants towards the American Dream.

City officials report that the program has already saved the city $598,000 and stimulated local businesses. Similar to federally funded programs like SNAP and WIC these prepaid cards are seen as a more effective solution to providing nutritional support. Murad Awawdeh president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition praised the program for addressing multiple issues simultaneously. By enabling asylum seekers to buy their own food and baby supplies the initiative not only promotes healthier eating habits but also bolsters the local economy illustrating a successful model of resource management and community support.

NYC Prepaid Debit Card Program Boosts Local Economy, Empowers Migrants Towards Self-Sufficiency

Furthermore, the expansion of the prepaid debit card program aligns with New York City’s broader strategy to address the growing needs of its migrant population while also tackling the inefficiencies within the shelter system. By transitioning away from delivering non-perishable food boxes the city addresses concerns about the questionable quality and waste associated with these provisions. The program empowers migrant families to make their own purchasing decisions leading to better dietary choices and enhanced dignity. City officials have reiterated the need for federal intervention to support the ongoing efforts at the local level. Anne Williams-Isom New York City Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services stressed the importance of federal assistance in processing more asylum applications and putting more migrants on a path to employment. The goal is to create a sustainable support system that not only provides immediate relief but also facilitates long-term integration and economic contribution from migrants.

