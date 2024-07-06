The Most Dangerous Places in Ohio

Most Dangerous Cities in Ohio

According to SouthWestJournal, Ohio is a state with many great cities, parks, and farmland. But some areas of Ohio are not as safe as others. A website called RoadSnacks looked at crime data and found the most dangerous cities in Ohio.

1. Canton – This city has a lot of burglaries and a high chance of being a victim of property crime.

2. Moraine – This city has a high crime rate and many property crimes.

3. Cleveland – This city has the highest violent crime rate in Ohio.

4. Springfield – This city has a lot of burglaries and property crimes.

5. Portsmouth – This city has a high rate of burglaries and property crimes.

Beware is The Key

These cities are not completely bad places to live, but it’s important to be aware of the crime in your area. You can take steps to stay safe, like installing security cameras and being careful where you go.

How Can You Stay Safe in These Cities?

It’s important to remember that even in these dangerous cities, some neighborhoods are safer than others. By being aware of your surroundings and taking precautions, you can make your community safer for everyone.

