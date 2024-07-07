21-Year-Old Arrested in Laurel County Road Rage Shooting: Victim Hospitalized with 2 Gunshot Wounds

21-Year-Old Arrested in Laurel County Road Rage Shooting: Victim Hospitalized

Laurel County Road Rage Incident: Joseph Brewer Arrested, Jayden Jackson in Critical Condition

A road rage incident in Laurel County, Kentucky led to a shooting that resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Joseph Brewer from London. According to LEX18, the shooting occurred around noon on Saturday six miles east of London off East Laurel Road (KY-80). Sheriff John Root reported that the altercation began between Brewer and another vehicle unrelated to the victim 21-year-old Jayden Jackson. When Jackson arrived at the scene and exited his vehicle he was shot almost immediately sustaining two gunshot wounds to his torso.

Following the shooting a bystander transported Jackson to a nearby location where he was then picked up by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County. Jackson was initially taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London before being airlifted by Air Evac to UK Medical Center for emergency surgery. As of the latest updates Jackson remains hospitalized at UK Medical Center recovering from the injuries sustained in the shooting. Joseph Brewer has been arrested and is currently held at the Laurel County Detention Center. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the London City Police is continuing its investigation into the incident. The community remains concerned as details unfold about the circumstances leading to this violent encounter on East Laurel Road.

