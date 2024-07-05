Ex-NFL Player Arrested for Battery in Indiana After Missing Son Found

LOGANSPORT, IN – Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife Kristen were arrested Wednesday morning after police discovered their 14-year-old son, Bryson, who had been missing since June 16, safe in their home.

Bryson Muir was last seen on June 16, the same day Indiana State Police began investigating allegations of domestic battery involving the teen. A Silver Alert was issued for Bryson after his parents failed to bring him to a scheduled meeting with detectives, indicating their unwillingness to cooperate.

Indiana State Police SWAT executed search and arrest warrants at the Muirs’ residence in Logansport at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Bryson was found safe with a black eye, as seen in the Silver Alert photo, and was taken into custody by the Cass County Department of Child Services.

Daniel and Kristen Muir were arrested without incident. Both face charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony in Indiana with a potential sentence of up to 2 1/2 years in jail. Daniel is also charged with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, which could result in up to a year in prison.

Bryson’s disappearance followed an incident where he was seen with his mother leaving his grandmother’s Ohio home. His grandmother, Cheryl Wright, reported seeing Bryson with a black eye and swollen face, alleging Daniel was responsible for the injuries. This led to police stopping the vehicle, though Bryson was not inside at the time.

Court documents indicate Daniel Muir admitted to causing Bryson’s injuries in a recorded call but later told investigators an “unknown individual” was responsible. Despite initially allowing police to visit their home, the Muirs became uncooperative, leading to the Silver Alert and subsequent arrests.

Daniel and Kristen Muir were denied bond due to being considered flight risks. They are scheduled for another court hearing on July 16.

The Muir family’s attorney urged the community to withhold judgment, stating the family had been unfairly targeted and is not guilty of any abuse or unlawful activity.

Daniel Muir played college football at Kent State and joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2007. He played for several teams, including the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs, before leaving the NFL in 2014. He is currently listed as a pastor and community head for the Straitway Truth Ministry.