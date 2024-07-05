Baltimore Issues Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Through July 6

A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued in Baltimore City, lasting through Saturday, July 6, as temperatures and humidity levels are expected to soar. The heat index is forecasted to exceed 100 degrees for the next few days, according to WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team.

Heat Wave Precautions

“As we prepare to enjoy the 4th of July holiday, we should prioritize our safety while having fun,” stated Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga, Baltimore City Commissioner of Health. “Amidst the extreme heat, residents should stay hydrated, remain indoors with a working air conditioner or fan, and be sure to check on vulnerable neighbors.” Dr. Emenuga emphasized that extreme heat poses significant risks to older adults, children, and individuals with chronic health conditions. She urged everyone to celebrate responsibly and stay cool and hydrated during the holiday weekend.

Cooling Centers

The Health Commissioner has the authority to declare a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert when temperatures reach levels that pose a substantial threat to life and health. Several cooling centers have been designated across the city to provide relief:

My Sisters Place Women’s Center (women and children only) at 17 W. Franklin St., open Thurs., Fri., and Sat., from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(women and children only) at 17 W. Franklin St., open Thurs., Fri., and Sat., from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Weinberg Housing & Resource Center at 620 Fallsway, open Thurs., Fri., and Sat., from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

at 620 Fallsway, open Thurs., Fri., and Sat., from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Franciscan Center at 101 W. 23rd St., open Fri., from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

at 101 W. 23rd St., open Fri., from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Beans & Bread at 400 S. Bond St., open Fri., from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Note: On July 4th, Beans & Bread will serve water outside, but indoor facilities will be closed.)

Additional cooling centers operated by the Baltimore City Health Department’s Division of Aging and Community Support will be open on Friday, July 5th, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens at 1000 Cathedral St.

at 1000 Cathedral St. Oliver Senior Center at 1700 N Gay St.

at 1700 N Gay St. Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging at 4501 Reisterstown Rd.

at 4501 Reisterstown Rd. Hatton Senior Center at 2825 Fait Ave.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) will also open cooling centers on Friday, July 5th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Cherry Hill Homes at 2700 Spelman Road

at 2700 Spelman Road Brooklyn Homes at 4140 10th Street

The ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will serve as a community cooling center during its regular hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Residents can also visit open Pratt Library locations for relief from the heat.

Safety Tips for Residents

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that residents:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outdoor activities

Stay indoors during the hottest part of the day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Seek air-conditioned locations for relief

Check on older adults and those with health issues

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles

Protecting Vulnerable Populations and Pets

It’s crucial to ensure that babies sleep safely, as the risk of sleep-related infant death increases with overheating. Babies should sleep alone, on their backs, in cribs without blankets, pillows, or head coverings. Co-sleeping is particularly dangerous during extreme heat.

Pets also need protection during heatwaves. Never leave pets in parked cars, and ensure they have ample shade and water. Limit exercise to early morning or evening, and watch for signs of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, excessive thirst, vomiting, or difficulty breathing. If heatstroke is suspected, take your pet to a veterinarian immediately. City residents seeking information on cooling centers can call 311. For heat-related medical emergencies, including signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, individuals should call 911.