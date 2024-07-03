Montana’s Most Dangerous Cities 2024: Top Risky Places to Watch Out For

Montana’s Most Dangerous Cities 2024: Top 10 Risky Places Revealed

2024 Crime Report: Montana’s Most Dangerous Cities to Watch Out For

In 2024 Montana is famous for its beautiful scenery and outdoor adventures also has some dangerous cities, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. They checked FBI crime data from 31 cities with over 2,000 Americans and found that while Montana isn’t the worst in the country it still has its problems. These issues aren’t just in big cities like Billings and Missoula but are spread across the state. Though Montana isn’t among the most dangerous states its riskiest places need more police, better surveillance and improved drug rehab programs. It’s wise to check out this list of Montana’s most dangerous cities before making any big decisions.

READ ALSO: 2024’s Most Dangerous Cities in Kentucky: Louisville Tops the List Amid Rising Crime

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Montana

Billings is located along the scenic Yellowstone River in south-central Montana is the state’s largest metropolis is known for its natural beauty and cultural attractions like the Yellowstone Art Museum and the Western Heritage Center. However, Billings also holds the unfortunate title of Montana’s most dangerous city. With a population of 110,157 Billings saw 14 homicides last year and high rates of property crimes including burglaries, robberies and auto thefts. These alarming crime statistics overshadow the city’s appealing aspects highlighting the need for increased security measures.

Ronan is a small city in northwest Montana within the Flathead Indian Reservation is home to only 2,141 residents but has a surprisingly high crime rate. In the past year Ronan reported 66 property crimes and 20 violent crimes making it the second most dangerous city in Montana. Despite its small size the city’s crime rates on a per-capita basis are disturbingly high indicating significant safety concerns for its inhabitants.

Helena is Montana’s capital is known for its political significance but also has a troubling reputation as the state’s capital of rape. With a population of 33,629 Helena reported 50 rapes last year the highest rate in Montana. Additionally, the city experienced 216 violent crimes and 1,227 property crimes making it one of the state’s most dangerous places. These statistics highlight a serious need for improved safety and crime prevention efforts in the capital city.

Polson is located in the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana is a small town facing significant safety issues. With a population of 5,000 Polson reported 164 property crimes and 36 violent crimes in the past year ranking it as the fourth most dangerous place in Montana. Despite its small size the town’s crime rates suggest a pressing need for better law enforcement and community safety measures.

Havre is a town of 9,820 in north-central Montana along the Milk River has a rich history as a rugged American railroad town. However, it now faces significant safety challenges with escalating rates of property and violent crimes. Last year Havre reported 57 assaults contributing to its status as one of Montana’s most dangerous towns. These crime rates underscore the importance of addressing safety concerns in this historic community.

Cut Bank is a small settlement with 3,075 residents near the Canadian border is one of Montana’s most perilous places. Despite its small size Cut Bank reported 23 violent incidents last year resulting in a violent crime rate of 747 per 100,000 Americans the highest in the state. Additionally, the town recorded 78 property crimes translating to a rate of 2,536 per 100,000 Americans. These statistics highlight the serious safety issues facing this small community emphasizing the need for enhanced crime prevention and law enforcement efforts.

READ ALSO: 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana 2024: In Harm’s Way