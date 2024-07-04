2-Year-Old Found Dead in a Hot Car in Georgia

A tragic incident unfolded in Georgia as a 2-year-old child died after being inside a hot car for an extended period. Authorities from Cobb County Police were alerted to the situation in Marietta, about an hour from Atlanta, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Despite swift action, the child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

Cobb County Police received a call about an unresponsive child in a car. Upon arrival, officers found the 2-year-old and rushed them to the hospital, but the child could not be saved. Initial reports indicate that the child had not been left inside the vehicle intentionally. “There is no evidence to suggest that the child was left inside the vehicle,” police stated. The investigation into the circumstances and cause of death is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed yet.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Sergeant Eric Smith mentioned that the duration the child spent in the car and the events leading up to the discovery are still unclear. It remains undetermined if the car belonged to the child’s parents. Police Chief Stuart Vanhoozer referred to the incident as a “hot car death,” emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. The ambient temperature on Tuesday was in the 90s, but the exact temperature inside the car at the time of the child’s death is still unknown.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Support

Chief VanHoozer requested patience and support from the community as the department worked to uncover the facts of the case. “I would ask just for support right now [so] we have time to sort out the facts of this case,” VanHoozer said. He extended condolences to the family and urged the public to offer grace during this challenging time. The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

Rising Concerns Over Hot Car Deaths

This heartbreaking event marks the sixth hot car death in the United States this year and the first in Georgia, according to Kids and Cars, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing such tragedies. The organization highlighted that since 1993, at least 46 children have died in hot cars in Georgia, making it the fifth-highest state for such incidents.

As summer temperatures soar, Kids and Cars urges parents to remain vigilant when traveling with children. The organization advocates for increased awareness and preventive measures to avoid future tragedies. With the investigation ongoing, the community is reminded of the critical importance of child safety in vehicles, especially during the hot summer months.