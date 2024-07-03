Texas Mother Arrested in 2001 Cold Case of Infant Found on Roadside

Officials recently arrested the mother of an infant whose remains were discovered almost 23 years ago on the side of a road in Johnson County, Texas.

In November 2001, an individual picking up cans on Briar Oaks Road found the body of a newborn girl wrapped in a jacket, with her umbilical cord still attached. Investigators named her “Angel Baby Doe” as they couldn’t identify her at the time and suspected foul play in her death.

In June 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Othram Inc., a genetic genealogy company, to use advanced DNA testing to identify the child. Othram developed a DNA profile for the victim and provided new leads.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated that in September 2023, officials collected DNA samples from Shelby Stotts, a possible match, and confirmed she was the mother. Investigators allege Stotts “recklessly caused the death of her newborn daughter by leaving the baby unattended on the side of the road” and failing to seek medical care. The baby reportedly bled to death due to her unclamped umbilical cord.

On July 1, the attorney general’s office announced an indictment against Stotts for second-degree manslaughter. She is currently held in the Johnson County Jail.

Paxton commented, “After more than 20 years, we are closer to securing justice for Angel Baby Doe and ensuring that the person responsible for this tragedy is held accountable.”