HMRC Addresses Tax Code Concerns Impacting State Pension Payments

HMRC has clarified the relationship between tax codes and state pensions after a pensioner raised concerns about changes to his tax code.

A man contacted HMRC via X (formerly Twitter) after noticing a change to his tax code upon becoming entitled to his state pension. He expressed his concern, stating: “I have just been entitled to make state pension this month. However, I am concerned as you have applied a full year to my tax code on one of my pensions. I will not receive a full amount this tax year, only 41 weeks of state pension. I have written you a letter for help.”

In response, HMRC asked for details about his current tax code, specifically if it was followed by an X, W1, or M1, indicating it would only be used for the remainder of the year. The man replied that his code started with a K and ended with an X.

HMRC explained that the tax code, although based on an annual figure, would only apply for part of the year, preventing overpayment of taxes. “It’s because the tax code itself is always based on annual figures,” the representative stated. The full new state pension amounts to £221.20 per week, requiring 35 years of National Insurance contributions for the full amount.