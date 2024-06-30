Seven Unexpected Hidden Travel Expenses to Watch For On Your Next Trip

When planning a trip, it’s easy to dream big. However, hidden costs can add up quickly if you aren’t careful. As a travel journalist, I’ve encountered many unexpected expenses and hidden fees. Learn from my experiences and watch out for these seven often-overlooked hidden costs when traveling.

Foreign Transaction Fees

Using a credit card to pay for meals, excursions, and souvenirs is convenient, but it can come with hidden fees. Many banks charge foreign transaction fees for converting a foreign currency to U.S. dollars. These fees can add up quickly if you’re not careful. The good news is that many travel-focused credit cards don’t charge these fees. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card waives foreign transaction fees, making it a cost-effective option despite its annual fee. Always check your card’s terms before traveling abroad.

Roaming Fees

Staying connected while traveling is essential, but it can be costly if your cell phone plan doesn’t cover international service. Roaming charges can accumulate quickly. To save money, consider switching to a more comprehensive plan temporarily or using an international eSIM, like those offered by Airalo. For instance, I spent about $30 for a month of coverage in Iceland and under $10 for two days in the Bahamas. These options can keep you connected without breaking the bank.

Excess Rental Car Costs

Renting a car is often necessary when traveling, but hidden fees can inflate the cost. Additional charges for airport pickups, extra drivers, and drivers under 25 are common. Also, gas prices can be much higher than expected, and rental companies often charge hefty fees for not returning the car with a full tank. I always ensure my travel credit card includes rental car insurance to avoid extra insurance costs.

Vacation Rental Cleaning Fees

Staying in an Airbnb or vacation rental can be economical, but cleaning fees can be unexpectedly high. Sometimes, these fees are not clear until checkout. On several occasions, I’ve opted for hotels instead of vacation rentals because the cleaning fees made the rentals more expensive. Always factor in these fees when comparing accommodation costs.

Hotel Amenity Fees

Hotels often charge amenity or resort fees for access to pools, gyms, and other facilities, regardless of whether you use them. These fees can add up quickly, adding significant costs to your stay. After being surprised by these fees, I now scrutinize the fine print before booking and consider if I’ll use the amenities. This helps me budget more accurately and avoid paying for unused services.

Hidden Cruise Costs

Cruises offer a lot, but not everything is included in the base price. Extras like Wi-Fi, alcoholic beverages, premium dining, and excursions come at an additional cost. Tipping is also expected on most cruise lines, sometimes included in the base price and sometimes not. I always budget for these extras to avoid an unexpected bill at the end of the cruise. For a recent cruise, I accounted for internet, drink packages, tips, and excursions to ensure no surprises.

Parking Fees

Parking fees can be easy to overlook but can add up quickly, whether at the airport or hotel. Airport parking is often more expensive than using an Uber. Similarly, hotels may charge high rates for on-site parking. I often choose accommodations with street parking to save on these costs. Always compare the cost of parking to other transportation options to find the most economical solution.