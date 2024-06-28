StayNJ Gives Seniors a Lifeline: StayNJ Program

StayNJ Program Gets Boost: New Jersey Government Increases Funding

Seniors to Benefit from Increased Funding for StayNJ Program

According to North Jersey, The New Jersey government is going to give more money to a program that helps keep seniors in the state. This program is called StayNJ. It was agreed upon last year as part of the state’s budget plan.

The program was supposed to get more money if certain things happened. For example, the state was supposed to have a certain amount of extra money left over from its budget. But that didn’t happen. Instead, the state’s budget plan for next year doesn’t meet that requirement.

New Jersey Budget Plan Allocates $300 Million for StayNJ Program Ahead of 2026 Launch

Despite this, the state is still going to give more money to StayNJ. The program will help seniors with lower incomes stay in New Jersey and contribute to the state’s economy. The state will put aside $300 million for this program next year, and it will start in 2026.

