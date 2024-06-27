Most Dangerous Cities in Georgia 2024: Stay Informed Before You Move

Griffin is known for its historical significance in the First Amendment case Lovell v. City of Griffin in 1938 now faces a less favorable reputation due to high crime rates. With a population of 22,773 this city is marked by significant occurrences of larcenies and burglaries making it one of Georgia’s top five cities for these crimes. Griffin reported 1,132 violent crimes and 4,786 property crimes per 100,000 residents highlighting the need for caution.

Located in southeast Georgia, Waycross stands as a key travel hub historically recognized for its central railroad junction. Despite its appealing accessibility Waycross holds the unfortunate title of having Georgia’s fifth-highest crime rate. With a population of 13,363 the city recorded 965 violent crimes and 5,672 property crimes per 100,000 residents emphasizing the importance of being vigilant and ready to utilize those transportation routes for a quick escape if necessary.

As Georgia’s seventh-largest city Albany is also the fourth most dangerous place to live in the state. In 2020 its 71,567 residents faced a 1 in 58 chance of falling victim to violent crime the second-highest rate in Georgia. Albany also has the second-highest burglary rate with nearly two break-ins daily. While Chehaw Park & Zoo may have some scary predators the real threats lurk on Albany’s streets with 1,724 violent crimes and 4,398 property crimes per 100,000 residents.

Despite its name and proximity to the charming city of Savannah, Garden City is Georgia’s third riskiest city. This small city of 8,716 residents reports the third-highest violent crime rate in the state with 1,376 violent crimes and 4,612 property crimes per 100,000 residents. Its misleadingly serene name contrasts starkly with the reality of its crime statistics making caution essential for anyone visiting or moving there.

Americus a city of 14,910 in Sumter County ranks as Georgia’s second most perilous city. In 2020 Americus had the 13th highest rate of rape cases in the state contributing to its total of 161 violent crimes. The city also ranks 22nd for murder and 15th for burglary statewide. With 1,079 violent crimes and 5,231 property crimes per 100,000 residents it’s important for residents and visitors to stay alert and secure their properties. Despite these statistics Americus is home to Habitat for Humanity’s international headquarters highlighting a potential for positive change.

Topping the list as Georgia’s most dangerous city is College Park located on the southern side of Atlanta. Known for housing the world’s busiest airport College Park also faces a high crime rate. With a population of 13,930 it has the state’s highest rate of violent crime including the 16th highest rate of rape cases and the highest murder rate. Property crimes are also rampant with 213 car thefts reported in 2020 alone. While College Park has produced famous artists like Ludacris, 2 Chainz and Jung Joc the city’s crime statistics tell a story far from idyllic with 1,997 violent crimes and 7,909 property crimes per 100,000 residents.

