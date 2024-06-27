Riding into Justice: 7 Hells Angels Members Busted in California Crackdown

Bakersfield Hells Angels Members Arrested for Violent Crimes

California Police Crack Down on Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, Seize Illegal Weapons

According to Dailycaller, Police arrested six members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club in Bakersfield, California. They were arrested for bad things they did, like kidnapping, hurting people, and stealing. The police took away many guns, bullets, and other things that are used by gang members.

The people arrested were Ricardo Alvarez, Armando Villasenor, Joseph Soto Sr., Joseph Soto Jr., Joshua Zavala, and John Seeger. Another member, Joshua Vaughn, was already in jail for something else. All seven of them are accused of doing bad things like taking people’s freedom, stealing money, scaring people, and hurting older people.

Multi-Agency Effort Leads to Arrests of Hells Angels Members in Bakersfield

The police worked together with other agencies to arrest these people. They got permission to search eight different places in Bakersfield and took away many things that the gang members had. The Hells Angels is a group known for being mean and doing bad things.

