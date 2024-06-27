Former South Dakota Mayor Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in Triple Murder Case

Jay Ostrem, a former mayor of Centerville, South Dakota, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges stemming from a tragic incident where three individuals lost their lives. The 64-year-old faces multiple counts including first-degree murder and burglary-related charges in connection with the deaths of Paul Frankus, Zachary Frankus, and Timothy Richmond.

According to reports, the incident unfolded on May 27 when law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting. Officers found Ostrem leaving the scene and eventually apprehended him, recovering firearms and shell casings in his possession. Inside the residence, they discovered the victims deceased.

Ostrem’s wife indicated to authorities that the incident may have stemmed from a prior altercation where Paul Frankus allegedly behaved inappropriately towards her. This led to Ostrem leaving the house in anger before returning armed.

Currently held in custody at Minnehaha County Jail on a $1 million bond, Ostrem’s plea includes not guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity, and not guilty but mentally ill.