Florida Woman Arrested for Intentionally Running Over Son and Boyfriend

A 27-year-old woman from Lake Wales, Florida, was arrested after authorities reported that she intentionally ran over her 16-month-old son and her boyfriend, leaving them with severe injuries. The incident, which took place on Monday, resulted in multiple charges against the woman, including aggravated battery domestic, aggravated child abuse, negligent child abuse, battery domestic, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

The conflict began as a domestic argument at the couple’s home. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, tensions escalated when the woman’s boyfriend stepped outside and threw a cinderblock at her car. Sheriff Grady Judd explained in a news briefing that during the altercation, the woman placed her two other children, aged 6 months and 4 years, into her Toyota Corolla. As the woman got into the driver’s seat, her boyfriend picked up their 16-month-old baby and attempted to flee. However, the woman accelerated directly towards them, striking both her boyfriend and the baby before crashing into a trailer. The sheriff’s office released footage showing the moment she ran over the victims.

Severe Injuries and Immediate Aftermath

After the incident, the woman left the critically injured baby at a neighbor’s home, which was unoccupied at the time. The boyfriend demanded that she take the child to the hospital, but she refused and left the baby alone. The father then took the baby to the hospital himself. He suffered bruising to his body and lungs but was later released. The baby, however, was in critical condition with multiple serious injuries, including a partially collapsed lung, several broken ribs, a broken left shoulder and collarbone, and abrasions.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is currently deciding where to place the woman’s two other children. In her statement to detectives, the woman admitted that she had previously pretended to run over her boyfriend on other occasions, swerving at the last moment to avoid hitting him. She claimed she thought he would move out of the way this time as well.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Consequences

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. The woman was apprehended in Orlando at a relative’s home and is currently in custody. Sheriff Judd emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the intentional nature of the act and the serious injuries inflicted on both victims.

The community of Lake Wales, located about 62 miles from Tampa, is reeling from the news. The incident has sparked discussions about domestic violence and child abuse, with local authorities urging anyone experiencing similar situations to seek help immediately. As the investigation proceeds, the legal system will determine the consequences of the woman’s actions, while the family grapples with the aftermath of this traumatic event.