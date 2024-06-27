Florida Man Charged with Murder After Fatally Striking 6-Week-Old Baby: 1,132 Violent Crimes in Melbourne

Florida Man Charged with First-Degree Murder After Fatally Striking 6-Week-Old Baby

Tragic Incident in Melbourne: Florida Man Arrested for Killing Infant Due to Stress

A tragic incident in Melbourne, Florida has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man Edrick Davis who is accused of fatally striking his 6-week-old baby, according to the published article of TRUE CRIME NEWS. On June 10 at approximately 11:11 a.m. the Melbourne Police Department and emergency personnel responded to a call reporting an unresponsive infant. The baby was rushed to Holmes Regional Medical Center where he was sadly pronounced dead. According to an arrest affidavit the infant displayed signs of severe physical abuse. A doctor observed a minor bruise on the baby’s left shoulder and scratches on his face. An autopsy revealed internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma, including contusions, a brain hemorrhage, ocular nerve hemorrhages, and fractures to the clavicle, tibia, ribs and jawbone.

Florida Man Accused of Murder and Child Abuse After Death of 6-Week-Old Baby

The autopsy also indicated the presence of healing injuries suggesting prior abuse. The baby’s death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma. During the investigation Davis initially claimed the baby was accidentally injured by hitting his head on a door frame and being struck by his knee. However, he later admitted to police that he became stressed due to the baby’s fussiness and crying which led him to forcefully strike the infant’s head multiple times with his knee. As a result Davis has been charged with first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse. He is currently held in the Brevard County Jail without bond.

