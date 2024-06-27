12-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself in Bronx Barber Shop

A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand at a Bronx barber shop on Tuesday afternoon, sources told The Post.

Incident Details

Officers responded to The Master Barber Shop at 892 Home Street around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 call reported a shooting. Upon arrival, police found the boy conscious and alert but with a bullet wound on his hand. According to sources, the shooting appeared to be self-inflicted, occurring while the boy was in the bathroom.

Surveillance Footage and Aftermath

Surveillance footage outside the shop captured a group of kids fleeing the scene immediately after the incident. The video shows one boy dropping what appears to be a pistol from his waistband, stopping briefly to pick it up before running away. The identities of the kids and their connection to the shooting remain unclear.

Current Condition and Investigation

The injured boy was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the involvement of the other children captured on video. Police are also looking into how the child obtained the firearm and whether any adults might be responsible for its accessibility.

Community Response and Safety Concerns

The incident has raised significant concerns within the local community about youth safety and gun violence. Residents expressed shock and worry over the ease with which a child could access a firearm. Local parent and community leader Maria Sanchez voiced her concerns: “It’s terrifying to think that our kids are not safe, even in places like barber shops. We need to ensure that guns are kept out of reach of children.”

The Bronx community is calling for increased efforts to educate children about gun safety and the dangers of firearms. In response, local officials are considering implementing more robust gun safety programs in schools and community centers. Additionally, there are discussions about increasing the presence of law enforcement and community outreach workers in the neighborhood to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with information about the incident or the individuals involved to come forward. The LAPD has emphasized the importance of community cooperation in ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.