Chicago Police Release Videos of Persons of Interest in Fatal Shooting of Retired Officer

Chicago police have released video footage of two individuals considered persons of interest in the fatal shooting of retired Chicago Police officer Larry Neuman. The incident occurred on Thursday in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street on the city’s West Side.

Larry Neuman, a 73-year-old resident of West Garfield Park, was found shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Neuman had an extensive career in law enforcement and security, having served as a bomb technician with the Chicago Police Department for 28 years before retiring in 2010. Post-retirement, he worked as a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent, specializing in explosives detection training at O’Hare and Midway airports.

In addition to his law enforcement and TSA roles, Neuman was an ordained minister and active member of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, where he had been a member for around 30 years. Pastor Paul Sims of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church described Neuman as a kind-hearted individual dedicated to helping others.

The Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.