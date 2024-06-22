12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray Found Strangled in Houston: Franklin Ramos, 26, and Johan Martinez, 21, Arrested for Capital Murder

12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was found strangled in Houston, prompting swift arrests of Franklin Ramos, 26, and Johan Martinez, 21.

12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray Found Strangled in Houston

The death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray has deeply affected Houston. Her body was found near Rankin Road after a concerned citizen called 911 on June 17th. Police determined she had been strangled. The community is devastated and investigators are working tirelessly to understand the events leading to her tragic death, according to the report of True Crime Daily.

After identifying two persons of interest from surveillance footage, Houston police swiftly arrested Franklin Ramos, 26, and Johan Martinez, 21, on June 20th. The footage showed Ramos and Martinez with Jocelyn at a restaurant and later at a convenience store, where she spoke to her boyfriend. Events took a grim turn as they allegedly took Jocelyn to a bridge, where authorities suspect she was killed. The suspects now face charges of capital murder as the investigation continues.

Martinez and Ramos Arrested for Capital Murder in Jocelyn Nungaray Case

Martinez and Ramos were apprehended at their home on June 20th. They are accused of capital murder in connection with Jocelyn Nungaray’s death. Authorities are collaborating with Homeland Security regarding their immigration status. Mayor John Whitmire expressed sorrow over the tragedy, emphasizing the city’s need for justice and improved safety measures.

