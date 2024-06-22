Deadly Desperation: Missouri Woman Arrested for Shooting Husband to Death After Choking Incident

Husband’s Request for Death: Missouri Woman Kills Spouse After Alleged Choking Incident

According to TrueCrimeNews, a woman in Missouri shot and killed her husband at their home. The police were called and found the man’s body with a gunshot wound. The woman, 48-year-old Melissa Hoffner-Allen, told the police that she shot her husband after he choked her and asked her to shoot him. The police found a gun at the scene that the husband had bought recently.

The police found bruises on the woman’s arms, which suggests that she had struggled with her husband before shooting him. She was wearing a tight dress that day, which meant she couldn’t have had the gun on her. The police think she must have gone to get the gun from upstairs before shooting her husband. Melissa Hoffner-Allen is now in jail on charges of murder and using a gun illegally. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

