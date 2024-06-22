The Impact of Rising Temperatures on Crime Rates in the U.S. – What To Know!

Rising Temperatures and Rising Crime

Louisiana remains one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for the 34th year in a row, with high rates of violent crimes and property crimes according to FBI data reported by KTAL News.

Southern States Dominate List of Dangerous States

Southern states are the most represented on the list of dangerous states. In 2022, Louisiana reported 15,764 violent crime incidents and 88,540 property crime incidents highlighting ongoing crime issues.

Sudden Temperature Changes Linked to Increased Violent Crime Rates in Cities

A study in the Journal of Criminal Justice suggests that sudden temperature changes may increase violent crime rates in cities. It found that warmer weather can lead to more violence while cold temperatures tend to reduce crime.

Weather Whiplash and Its Impact on Robberies and Violent Crimes

Heat can lead to more aggression with sudden temperature increases known as weather whiplash, linked to increased robberies and violent crimes after cold spells.

Climate Change and Violence

Other research supports the idea that climate change and extreme weather can cause conflicts over resources leading to more violence. The study emphasizes the need for policies to address climate change to reduce these effects.

Most Dangerous States

According to FBI data, New Mexico is the most dangerous state, with the highest violent crime rate. Washington, Colorado, Louisiana, and Oregon also have high crime rates making them unsafe for families.

Crime Hotspots

Washington has the highest property crime rate in the U.S., Colorado’s violent crime rate is 29% above the national average, Louisiana’s crime rate is 67% higher than average and Oregon’s property crime rate is 52% above average.

High Crime States

Arkansas, Tennessee, California, Missouri, and Nevada also have high crime rates. The study urges residents in these states to check local crime rates to stay safe.

Safest States to Raise a Family

On the flip side, the safest states to raise a family are New Hampshire, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. These states have the lowest crime rates.

Ranking U.S. Cities

Climate impacts crime rates, as evidenced by a ranking of cities by safety. FBI data for 2022 recorded over 7.7 million violent and property crimes nationwide, underscoring the scale of the issue.

How Sudden Temperature Changes Impact Crime Rates

Studying how sudden temperature changes affect crime rates can help develop better strategies for preventing violence, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions to improve public safety and address environmental issues.