Mayor in the Crosshairs: Sheng Thao’s Home Raided Amidst Probe of Campaign Cash and City Corruption

Oakland Mayor’s Home Raided in FBI Investigation

Duong Family’s Recycling Company Ties to City Officials Probed

According to Triblive, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao‘s home was searched by police on Thursday. They also searched two other homes belonging to the Duong family, who own a company that helps the city recycle. The police took boxes out of Thao’s house.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao Under Fire: Campaign Donations and City Problems Spark Investigation

This is happening because Thao is in trouble and people want to recall her from being mayor. Some people don’t like how she has handled the city’s problems, like crime and money issues. The Duong family’s company has given a lot of money to Thao’s campaign. The police are trying to figure out what’s going on with this money.

