Texas Family of Taekwondo Black Belts Stops Alleged Sexual Assault, Subdues Attacker Despite Resistance

Courageous Texas Family of Taekwondo Experts Stops Alleged Assault

In a courageous act of bravery a family of taekwondo black belts from Katy, Texas intervened to rescue a woman from an alleged sexual assault. Han An his wife Hong and their children Hannah, Simon and Christian all trained in taekwondo responded swiftly to cries for help from a neighboring cell phone store adjacent to their dojo Yong-In Tae Kwon Do. According to reports from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office they found a man allegedly assaulting a female employee inside the store. Hannah An recounted to ABC News how they entered the store to find the man on top of the woman. Without hesitation Han An took action physically removing the attacker while his wife and children comforted the distressed victim.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez praised their quick thinking and martial arts skills noting they effectively thwarted the assault and managed to restrain the alleged attacker identified as Alex Robinson until law enforcement arrived. Despite facing physical resistance from Robinson including bites and scratches the An family remained resolute in their efforts to subdue him until deputies could take him into custody. The community has hailed their bravery and swift action with the Harris County Attorney’s Office charging Robinson with felony attempted sexual assault. The An family’s heroic intervention underscores the critical role of courage and martial arts training in safeguarding others from harm.

