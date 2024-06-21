Crime in Nashville: Homicides Down 50% in 2024, Rape Cases Increase

Nashville 2024: Less Crime, More Rapes

Here, in Nashville and Davidson County they have recorded a significant decline in virtually every category of violent crime during the first few months of 2024 with Metro Nashville Police Department preliminary data showing homicides down more than 50%, while robbery and aggravated assault are also down slightly compared to the same period last year, as reported by yahoo news. But a serious exception is an increase in rape reports (up 233% Central Precinct) with 93 reported in the first two months of 2024. While the data is unofficial and sourced from MNPD’s weekly crime initiative books, the information reveals part of a larger downward trend in violent offenses, albeit with one glaring exception.

Violent crime

Unofficial reports from the Metro Nashville Police Department show violent crime is down by 10.5% in early 2024 compared to this time last year in Nashville and Davidson County. There were 1,263 violent crimes reported by March 2 compared to 1,411 in 2023. These are crimes where force or the threat of force is used; such as homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. In terms of greater detail, The Midtown Hills Precinct recorded the most significant decrease in violent crime at 30.6% while Hermitage Precinct marked the highest rise with a 17% increase in violent crimes.

Homicide

In Nashville and Davidson County, early reports unofficially find about 10 homicides in early 2024 – a significant drop of nearly 54.5% compared to the 22 reported last year by March 2. That number has been over 100 homicides in each of the years since 2020. Also last year the Midtown Hills Precinct saw a rare spike in homicides, but through May 20 this year police have not reported any homicides there in all of 2024. The West, East and South Precincts had the most homicides so far this year. More than half of the victims were teenagers or young adults ages 13-24, with one victim in his or her over 65 and only one domestic-related homicide.

Rape

Unofficial data shows reported rapes in Nashville and Davidson County have increased with 93 reports by March 2, 2024 compared to 82 by the same time in 2023. The Central Precinct saw the biggest jump with reports up by 233.3%, but most reports are still coming from the North and South Precincts. These two areas have reported 36 rapes with the North Precinct seeing an 80% increase. This shows a worrying trend in rape cases despite other crime patterns in the region.

Aggravated assault

According to unofficial reports, there has been a decrease in aggravated assaults in Nashville and Davidson County this year with 966 incidents reported compared to 1,079 by March 2, 2023 showing a drop of about 10.5%. Aggravated assault which involves severe bodily harm is most common in the MNPD’s South Precinct. However, the Hermitage Precinct has seen a notable increase of around 17.5% compared to last year. These numbers reflect different trends in assault cases across the area’s precincts this year.

Robbery

Early reports indicate fewer robberies in Nashville and Davidson County this year compared to last year with 194 incidents reported by March 2, 2024—14.9% lower than the 228 reported by March 2, 2023. Robbery which involves taking valuables using force or threats has decreased notably in commercial settings by 48.6% county-wide and on the streets by 8.8%. The Madison Precinct saw the largest drop with a 39.1% decrease. However, the Hermitage and North Precincts have experienced increases in robbery incidents. These findings highlight varying trends in robbery across different areas of Nashville and Davidson County so far this year.

