Riverside County Felon Deshaun Maurice Stamps Escapes from West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Prompting Manhunt

A Riverside County felon Deshaun Maurice Stamps 29 escaped from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday June 16, according to the published article of THE PRESS-INTERPRISE. Stamps who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a peace officer managed to flee from the recreation yard although the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has not disclosed how he accomplished this. Deputies discovered his absence at around 12:19 p.m. prompting a manhunt. Stamps was ordered by a Superior Court judge on June 12 to undergo a psychiatric evaluation due to doubts about his mental competency to stand trial. The criminal proceedings were subsequently suspended with a hearing on the evaluation results scheduled for August 14.

(PHOTO: CBS News)

Search Intensifies for Riverside County Fugitive Deshaun Maurice Stamps

Stamps has been in custody since January 30, 2023 facing charges including attempted murder assault with a firearm on a peace officer attempting to remove a peace officer’s firearm, resisting arrest and misdemeanor vandalism with sentencing enhancements due to his status as a felon. Deshaun Maurice Stamps is described as a Black male 5-foot-11 170 pounds with green eyes. He is bald and has tattoos on his neck and head. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Stamps is a resident of Riverside. The public is urged to contact authorities with any information on his whereabouts as the search continues.

