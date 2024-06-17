Riverside County Felon Deshaun Maurice Stamps Escapes from West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Prompting Manhunt

Riverside County Felon Deshaun Maurice Stamps Escapes West Valley Detention Center

Manhunt Underway: Riverside County Escaped Felon Deshaun Maurice Stamps

A Riverside County felon Deshaun Maurice Stamps 29 escaped from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday June 16, according to the published article of THE PRESS-INTERPRISE. Stamps who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a peace officer managed to flee from the recreation yard although the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has not disclosed how he accomplished this. Deputies discovered his absence at around 12:19 p.m. prompting a manhunt. Stamps was ordered by a Superior Court judge on June 12 to undergo a psychiatric evaluation due to doubts about his mental competency to stand trial. The criminal proceedings were subsequently suspended with a hearing on the evaluation results scheduled for August 14.

Search Intensifies for Riverside County Fugitive Deshaun Maurice Stamps

Stamps has been in custody since January 30, 2023 facing charges including attempted murder assault with a firearm on a peace officer attempting to remove a peace officer’s firearm, resisting arrest and misdemeanor vandalism with sentencing enhancements due to his status as a felon. Deshaun Maurice Stamps is described as a Black male 5-foot-11 170 pounds with green eyes. He is bald and has tattoos on his neck and head. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Stamps is a resident of Riverside. The public is urged to contact authorities with any information on his whereabouts as the search continues.

