Two Workers Did Almost Nothing for 19 Months

Government Job Gone Awry: Two Workers Spend 19 Months Doing Almost Nothing

Lazy Days: How 2 Prarie Dog Trackers Spent 19 Months Doing Very Little Work

According to Cheezburger, Two people worked for a government department to help track disease in prairie dogs. But when the job ended, their boss didn’t give them new tasks. For 19 months, they just sat around and did almost nothing. They didn’t work hard and didn’t do much of anything. They just relaxed and had fun.

The people who shared the story on the internet said that they were able to do this because no one was checking up on them. It was like a big adventure for them. They didn’t have to work hard or do anything important. They just did whatever they wanted.

Someone Put an End to Their Lazy Streak: What Happens Next?

Eventually, someone found out what was going on and took action. We don’t know what happened to the two workers, but it’s probably not good for their job prospects. Some people online were surprised by their stories, but others understood why they would want to do something fun instead of working hard all the time.

