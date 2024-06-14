New Orleans Shines Bright: Crime Rate Declines in the Big Easy

Crime Rate Declines in the Big Easy

According to nola, After having a lot of problems with crime in 2022, the city started to get better in 2023. This year, the city is still doing well and crime is going down. According to police and people who work in the justice system, the city’s new partnerships and way of looking at crime data are helping to make things better.

New Partnerships and Data Analysis Drive Progress

As of April 6, there have been 31% fewer murders in New Orleans compared to the same time last year. There have also been fewer people shot and hurt, and fewer robberies and carjackings. The city’s mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is happy about the progress the city is making.

Mayor Cantrell Credits Partnerships and Data Analysis

The city’s mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is happy about the progress the city is making. She says that the city’s partners are working together to make sure everyone is safe. “We’re doing what we know works,” she said. “That’s why we’re seeing crime go down.”

Crime Data Analysis Points to Continued Progress

A person who studies crime data, Jeff Asher, agrees that New Orleans is doing better than many other cities. He thinks that by the end of this year, there will be around 150-160 murders in New Orleans. This is much fewer than the 193 murders in 2023 and 266 in 2022.

New Orleans Continues to Move Forward in Crime-Fighting Efforts

Even though some people are trying to change the way the justice system works in New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell is still optimistic about the city’s progress. “We’re not going backward,” she said. “We’re moving forward and will keep working together to make our city safer.”

