Bessemer, Alabama Named Most Dangerous City in the US for 2023, Dethroning Monroe, Louisiana

Bessemer, Alabama Tops List as Most Dangerous City in the US for 2023

Monroe Dethroned: Bessemer, Alabama Now Most Dangerous City in America 2023

In a startling turn of events the latest rankings from Security Gauge have revealed Bessemer a small southwestern suburb of Birmingham, Alabama as the most dangerous city in the United States for 2023 dethroning Monroe, Louisiana which had held the dubious distinction for the past two years, according to the report of Daily Mail. This southwestern town in Jefferson County with a modest population of 27,000 now has the highest crime rate per capita in the nation. The report evaluated the top 100 most crime-ridden cities in America focusing on towns with a population of 25,000 or more making Bessemer’s rise to the top both surprising and concerning for residents and officials alike.

READ ALSO: How Rockford Illinois Business Owners Can Help Reduce Crime in the 14th Most Dangerous City

6 Most Dangerous City in the US

In a surprising turn Bessemer, Alabama is now the most dangerous city in the United States for 2023. Security Gauge reports that this small suburb of Birmingham with around 27,000 residents has 33.18 violent crimes per 1,000 Americans. This means residents have a one in 30 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime. Bessemer’s crime rates for physical violence, property crime and motor vehicle theft are very high. Founded in 1887 by coal magnate Henry DeBardeleben Bessemer thrived as an industrial hub earning the nickname ‘The Marvel City’. But since the decline of key industries in the 1970s unemployment has risen, and so has crime despite new businesses like an Amazon fulfillment center.

Monroe, Louisiana is now the second most dangerous city in the United States. With about 47,000 Americans residents face a one in 38 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime, according to Security Gauge. Despite its museums and the University of Louisiana at Monroe the city struggles with one of the highest murder rates in the country. Monroe held the top spot for the last two years but was surpassed by Bessemer, Alabama this year.

Saginaw, Michigan ranks third on the list of the most dangerous cities in the United States with 25.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Located 100 miles from Detroit, Saginaw made headlines when a street party ended with two deaths and 15 injuries in July. Despite its smaller size Saginaw’s high violent crime rate shows ongoing problems in the community.

Memphis, Tennessee also ranks third with a violent crime rate of 25.1 per 1,000 residents. Known for its music scene and as Elvis Presley’s home Memphis has about 700,000 residents. It ranks high for homicides with experts linking the rise in murders to lenient crime policies and low police morale.

Detroit, Michigan is fifth on the list of most dangerous cities with a violent crime rate of 23 per 1,000 residents. With a population of 620,000 residents face a one in 43 chance of becoming a victim. Detroit’s high crime rates include rape, murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Birmingham, Alabama is the sixth most dangerous city in the United States with a violent crime rate of 20.6 per 1,000 residents. Like nearby Bessemer, Birmingham struggles with high levels of violent crime. Residents have a one in 49 chance of being a victim. Recently the city gained attention when 26-year-old Carlee Russell faked her own kidnapping highlighting the city’s crime issues.

READ ALSO: Discover the Hidden Gem of Anchorage, Alaska: A Tax-Free Paradise