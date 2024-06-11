Don’t Miss Your Chance: Student Loan Forgiveness Deadline Approaches – June 30

Don’t Miss Your Chance!

Thousands of Californians are running out of time to get help with their student loans. The deadline is June 30, and if you apply by then, you might be able to:

* Pay off your Student Loan Faster

* Get lower monthly payments

* Get your Student Loan forgiven

The government is offering this help because they made mistakes in the past and didn’t keep their promise to forgive some loans. This is a one-time chance to fix the problem.

READ ALSO: Taxpayer-Funded $165 Million High-Rise for Homeless in LA Offers $600,000 Units with Skyline Views and Luxury Amenities

What You Need to Do

To take advantage of this offer, you need to:

* Apply to consolidate your Student Loan by June 30

* Create an account with the Federal Student Aid office

* Fill out a simple form (it takes about 30 minutes)

If you’re eligible, you’ll be able to get credit for past years of repayment and make progress toward forgiveness. But don’t wait – the deadline is June 30!

READ ALSO: Food for Thought: EBT Card Scams Exposed – How to Stay Safe and Get the Food You Need