Mother’s Child Abuse: 22-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning 13-Month-Old Daughter with Bleach

Shocking Act of Child Abuse: Mother Accused of Putting Bleach in Baby’s Bottle

Toddler’s Life at Risk: 22-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse

According to TrueCrimeNews, A 22-year-old woman, Melissa Barnes, did something very bad to her 13-month-old daughter. She put bleach in the baby’s bottle and tried to feed it to her. A relative of Melissa’s found out what she did and told the police.

READ ALSO: Sarah Jones Charged with Felony Child Abuse: 8- and 9-Year-Olds Hospitalized with Prescription Drug Overdose

Police Crack Down on Child Abuse: Mother Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning 13-Month-Old Daughter

The police started investigating and took the baby away from Melissa. They searched Melissa’s home and found bleach and paint. They also took the bottle to a special lab to test it. The test showed that the bottle had bleach in it. The police arrested Melissa and charged her with hurting her child.

READ ALSO: Rural Minnesota Rendezvous: Fargo Man’s High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Faces DUI Charges