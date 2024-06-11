Sarah Jones Charged with Felony Child Abuse: 8- and 9-Year-Olds Hospitalized with Prescription Drug Overdose

Union County Mother Sarah Jones Charged with Felony Child Abuse: Alleged Prescription Drug Overdoses

Child Abuse Allegations: Sarah Jones Accused of Overdosing Her 8- and 9-Year-Old Children

A 28-year-old mother Sarah Jones faces serious allegations of intentionally overdosing her young children with prescription drugs over several months, according to the published article of TRUE CRIME NEWS. The Union County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in March after Jones’ 8-year-old and 9-year-old children were hospitalized with symptoms of a narcotics overdose. Medical staff discovered the children had ingested substantial amounts of prescription drugs including tramadol and Benadryl resulting in potentially life-threatening injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Sarah Jones Arrested for Felony Child Abuse: Investigation into Repeated Prescription Drug Overdoses Continues

This most recent hospitalization was not an isolated incident but rather part of a disturbing and ongoing pattern of abuse, according to the sheriff’s office. On June 5 Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse for negligent omission resulting in serious bodily injury. She was subsequently booked into the Union County Detention Center and later released on a $25,000 bond. Jones maintains her innocence telling WSOC-TV that the charges are a mistake and asserting that she only administered prescribed medications and dosages to her children.

