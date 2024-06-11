Rural Minnesota Rendezvous: Fargo Man’s High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Faces DUI Charges

Dramatic Police High-Speed Chase Unfolds in Rural Minnesota

A police chase happened in rural Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. A man named Jordon Arthur Wichman, 32, from Fargo was involved. He was driving erratically and might have been under the influence of drugs.

Fargo Man Accused of Driving Under Influence of Drugs in High-Speed Chase

Police tried to stop him, but he didn’t listen. He drove away and led police on a chase. The chase ended when he drove his car into a ditch near a highway. Police took him into custody and took him to a hospital to make sure he was okay. Then, they took him to jail. He is now facing serious charges, including reckless driving, fleeing from police, and driving under the influence of drugs.

