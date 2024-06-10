California Budget Showdown: Newsom’s Cuts vs. Legislative Priorities

California Budget Cutting Costs, Cutting Crime?

California Budget Going Green, Spending Green?

According to daily caller, California Governor Gavin Newsom has a plan to fix the state’s big money problem. He wants to cut some money from the prison system and the justice department. This will make it harder for police to do their jobs and may lead to more crime.

But at the same time, Newsom wants to spend more money on programs that help the environment. He wants to move $1.7 billion from one fund to another to help with things like public transportation and clean energy. Over the next five years, he plans to move even more money, $3.6 billion, to these programs.

READ ALSO: New Guaranteed Income Program in Pomona, CA: $500 Monthly Payments for 18 Months to Support Families with Young Children

Legislative Roadblock: What’s Next for California Budget?

The California Legislature doesn’t agree with all of Newsom’s plans. They want to keep more money for education and homelessness programs. They have until June 15 to decide what they want to do.

READ ALSO: SSI Payment Update: July 1st Direct Payment Offers Up to $943, Ensuring Support for Millions with Disabilities