Albuquerque Police Arrest 11-Year-Old After Month-Long Crime Spree: 15 Incidents Involving Car Thefts, Shootings, and Burglaries

Albuquerque Police Arrest 11-Year-Old After Month-Long Crime Spree of Car Thefts and Shootings

Albuquerque, New Mexico police have apprehended an 11-year-old boy after a month-long crime spree involving car thefts, shootings and burglaries that terrorized local residents, according to the published article of FOX NEWS. The spree began on May 5 with the theft of a Kia Forte and escalated to more severe offenses including shooting at individuals and breaking into properties. Chief Harold Medina expressed his disappointment over the situation noting the escalating danger posed by the armed preteen and stressing the need for addressing the mix of guns and social media that influences youth behavior. The boy whose identity remains undisclosed due to his age now faces numerous charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon shooting from a motor vehicle and non-residential burglary. Reports detail a series of disturbing incidents linked to the juvenile. On May 12 a woman reported being hit by rocks thrown by the boy and his accomplices who referred to themselves as the “Kia Boyz.”

The crime spree continued with shootings including an incident on May 29 where a man was fired upon after asking the group to leave his property and another last week where a man was shot in the hand. The alarming series of events has prompted a strong response from the Albuquerque Police Department. As the community grapples with the aftermath of the preteen’s actions authorities are calling for more stringent measures to control the influence of firearms and social media on young individuals.

