Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery in Midland, Texas: Severo Ruiz-Valencia Apprehended After Threatening Security Guard and Stealing Flag

Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery in Midland, TX: Severo Ruiz-Valencia Threatens Guard, Steals Flag

A man has been arrested for aggravated robbery in Midland, Texas, according to the published article of CBS 7. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on June 6th regarding a disturbance involving weapons at a business located in the 9000 block of West Industrial in Midland County. Upon arrival deputies were informed that Severo Ruiz-Valencia had trespassed onto the business’s property and threatened a security guard with a knife. According to officers, Valencia then proceeded to steal the American flag from the business before fleeing the scene. The deputies acted swiftly locating and apprehending Valencia shortly after the incident. He was charged with aggravated robbery and transported to the Midland Central Detention Center.

Further investigation revealed that Valencia was an illegal immigrant leading authorities to place an Immigration Detainer on him. This additional measure ensures that immigration officials are notified and can take appropriate action regarding his status. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office continues to emphasize the importance of community safety and the swift response by deputies in handling such dangerous situations.

