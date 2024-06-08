Michigan’s Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Insights into Crime Hotspots Near I-94

Michigan’s most dangerous cities in 2024, mainly near I-94, like Jackson, Highland Park, Albion, Muskegon Heights, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, and Detroit, show high crime rates due to social and infrastructure issues.

Michigan’s Most Dangerous Cities in 2024

A recent study of WITL has revealed the seven most dangerous cities in Michigan for 2024, with six of them near I-94. PropertyClub reports that Michigan ranks as the 11th most dangerous state in the U.S., with increases in property and violent crimes between 2021 and 2023. So, which cities are the worst offenders? Here are the top seven:

7. Jackson, Michigan

Jackson ranks as Michigan’s seventh-most dangerous city. Residents have a 1-in-84 chance of being victims of violent crime and a 1-in-31 chance of property crime. Despite these challenges, Jackson remains a key location on this alarming list.

6. Highland Park, Michigan

Highland Park, a northern Detroit suburb, is the sixth-most dangerous city. Much of it is run-down, and residents face a 1-in-23 chance of becoming crime victims, reflecting ongoing struggles with crime.

5. Albion, Michigan

Albion, though small, ranks fifth with a violent crime rate 196% higher than the national average. This significant crime rate contrasts sharply with its size.

4. Muskegon Heights, Michigan

Muskegon Heights, the only city on the list not near I-94, ranks fourth. Residents face a 1-in-19 chance of being crime victims, particularly from property crimes like home invasions.

3. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo is Michigan’s third-most dangerous city, where residents have a 1-in-17 chance of becoming crime victims. High joblessness and poverty rates contribute to its crime issues.

2. Benton Harbor, Michigan

Benton Harbor, near I-94 in southwestern Michigan, is the state’s second-most dangerous city. Residents face a 1-in-29 chance of violent crime, making it a significant crime hotspot.

1. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit is Michigan’s most dangerous city, with crime rates 170% higher than the national average, driven by high levels of gun violence and gang activity.

These cities, mostly near I-94, highlight broader issues of infrastructure and socioeconomic factors contributing to crime in Michigan.