Moving to Tallahassee: Experience the Perfect Blend of City Life and Southern Charm

Moving to Tallahassee: Discover the Perfect Mix of City Life, Education and Southern Charm

Moving to Tallahassee, Florida offers a unique blend of vibrant city life and tranquil southern charm, according to the report of uphomes. As the state capital and home to two major universities this historic city, founded in 1824 combines a rich academic atmosphere with a family-friendly environment. Tallahassee’s nearly 200,000 residents enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, exciting events and delicious dining options all while being just 22 miles from the Gulf of Mexico’s top-rated beaches. With its steady population growth and less touristy vibe compared to southern Florida, Tallahassee is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for those seeking a laid-back lifestyle amid the conveniences of a bustling city.

READ ALSO: What’s the Thread Count of Your Bedsheet? Here’s How to Choose a Perfect Bedding.

Cost of Living

When considering moving to Tallahassee understanding the cost of living is crucial. The city’s overall living expenses are 4% lower than the national average with housing and utilities being 10% to 13% cheaper. However, groceries cost about 8% more than the national average. A significant financial advantage for Tallahassee residents is Florida’s lack of state income tax which means more take-home pay despite the higher grocery prices. This balance of lower housing costs and higher disposable income makes Tallahassee an attractive option for many looking to relocate.

Housing Market

For those seeking an affordable place to live in Florida without facing a fiercely competitive housing market Tallahassee is a top choice. The chaotic housing market of 2022 began to stabilize towards the end of the year shifting away from favoring sellers. As of October 2023 the median sale price for a home in Tallahassee was $306,000 reflecting a 3.4% increase from the previous year. Despite this rise homes typically sell for 2% below the list price and remain on the market for around 50 days often attracting multiple offers. This balanced market makes Tallahassee an appealing option for prospective homebuyers.

Job Market

Tallahassee’s job market is doing well with a 2% increase in job demand over the last year. While the average annual salary in Tallahassee is $48,290 which is less than the national average of $56,310 the growing job opportunities make up for it. Key industries in the city include government, education, healthcare, finance, IT and manufacturing. Major hospitals like Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and HCA Florida Capital Hospital provide many jobs. There are also many research jobs at places like the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory and Innovation Park of Tallahassee. With a variety of companies and growing businesses Tallahassee offers plenty of job opportunities.

READ ALSO: Airbnb vs. Vrbo: Which Vacation Rental Platform is Right for You?