What’s the Thread Count of Your Bedsheet? Here’s How to Choose a Perfect Bedding.

When shopping for new bedding, one of the most common considerations is thread count. Many people believe that a higher thread count equates to better quality sheets—softer, more durable, and more breathable. But is this the case? To help you navigate the world of thread counts and find the best sheets for a good night’s sleep, we consulted two experts.

What is Thread Count?

Thread count refers to the number of threads woven into one square inch of fabric. Ariel Kaye, founder of home essentials brand Parachute, explains that it measures the fineness of a fabric by adding the number of vertical (warp) threads and horizontal (weft) threads. Deborah First, a professor of fibers at the Savannah College of Art and Design, adds that this measure helps gauge the density and quality of the fabric.

What is a Good Thread Count for Bed Sheets?

Achieving restful sleep on soft, breathable bed sheets is a universal goal. So, what thread count should you aim for? First suggests a thread count between 300 to 600 for bed sheets. However, she notes that some exceptions exist, such as linen sheets, which are known for their breathability and have a lower thread count. Kaye concurs, recommending a maximum thread count of around 400 for optimal comfort. She also emphasizes the importance of considering the material type and your personal sleeping preferences when selecting sheets.

Does Thread Count Matter?

It might seem logical to assume that a higher thread count means better quality, but this isn’t necessarily true. First advises that thread count should be only one factor in your decision-making process. Kaye elaborates that thread count does not significantly impact the feel, breathability, durability, or washability of the sheets as much as the material itself does. “Thread count has little to do with the actual quality of your sheets, despite what the industry has conflated it to mean,” says Kaye. The true differentiator of sheet quality lies in the thread content of the fabric. For instance, natural fibers like linen and cotton are generally more breathable than synthetic materials like polyester. Long-staple fibers such as pima and Egyptian cotton offer a smooth feel and greater durability due to the length of the threads.

Choosing the Right Material

When selecting bed sheets, the material should take precedence over thread count. Linen and cotton, made from natural fibers, provide better breathability than polyester, a synthetic microfiber. Long-staple cotton varieties, like pima and Egyptian cotton, are particularly valued for their smooth texture and durability.

In conclusion, thorough research into fabric types is crucial for matching your sleeping needs. Ultimately, thread count is not as significant as it is often portrayed. The focus should be on the quality of the material to ensure you enjoy a comfortable and restful sleep.