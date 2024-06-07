Chicago Woman, 26, Charged with Attempted Murder in South Side Shooting: Court Date and Community Impact

Chicago Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After South Side Shooting

A Chicago woman is now facing serious charges following a shooting incident on the city’s South Side, according to the published article of FOX 32 CHICAGO. Star Harrell 26 has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting and wounding a 26-year-old woman on May 19, 2024. The incident took place in the 300 block of E. 60th Street in the Washington Park neighborhood a location that has seen its share of violence in recent years. Police arrested Harrell on Wednesday detaining her on the very block where the shooting occurred.

Alongside the felony first-degree attempted murder charge she is also facing a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. The details surrounding the motive for the shooting remain unclear as the investigation continues. Harrell is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face these charges. As the community grapples with yet another act of violence residents and authorities alike await further information on the case hoping for justice and a measure of peace in the Washington Park area.

