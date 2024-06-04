Eva Longoria and Siete Foods Launch $2 Million Juntos Fund to Support Latino-Owned Food Businesses

Eva Longoria and Siete Foods Launch Juntos Fund Offering Up to $75,000 for Latino-Owned Food Businesses

Eva Longoria in collaboration with Texas-based Siete Foods has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting Latino-owned food and beverage businesses across the United States, according to the published article of THE LATIN TIMES. This week the South Texas-born family-owned company announced the Juntos Fund which will award up to $75,000 to individual Latino entrepreneurs to help advance their ventures. The initiative is part of a larger commitment by Siete Foods to distribute $2 million over the next five years to promote the success of Latino-owned businesses in the food industry. For 2024 the Juntos Fund will allocate a total of $300,000 to several deserving businesses. One outstanding recipient will receive a top prize of $75,000 another will be awarded $50,000 and a third will get $25,000. Additionally $150,000 will be distributed among other ventures, with no single prize being smaller than $10,000.

To apply eligible Latino entrepreneurs must submit a brief statement explaining the need for the grant and its anticipated impact on their business along with a detailed spending plan for each potential award amount. Applications are open to the first 400 eligible participants or until July 1 and can be submitted in either English or Spanish. To qualify businesses must be at least 50% Latino-owned operate in the food or non-alcoholic beverage sector have been established for at least two years and generate annual revenues between $50,000 and $2,000,000. Selected semi-finalists will need to provide additional documentation including social security numbers for background checks on all owners. This initiative driven by the joint efforts of Eva Longoria and Siete Foods aims to empower Latino entrepreneurs and ensure their continued growth and success in the competitive food industry.

Eva Longoria’s Juntos Fund Provides Financial Boost for Latino-Owned Food Businesses

Furthermore, the initiative by Eva Longoria and Siete Foods underscores the critical role that targeted financial support can play in fostering entrepreneurial success within the Latino community. By providing substantial grants the Juntos Fund aims to address the unique challenges faced by Latino-owned businesses such as limited access to capital and resources. This support not only helps individual businesses thrive but also contributes to the broader economic empowerment of the Latino community. The collaboration between a Hollywood star and a family-owned company highlights the importance of leveraging diverse platforms and influence to drive positive change. Eva Longoria’s involvement brings significant visibility to the initiative potentially inspiring other high-profile figures and corporations to invest in similar efforts. The Juntos Fund stands as a model for how strategic partnerships can amplify impact creating opportunities for growth and innovation in underrepresented communities.

