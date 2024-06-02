Chad Daybell Sentenced to Death: Guilty of 3 Murders, Faces Execution

Chad Daybell Sentenced to Death for Murders of Stepchildren and Wife

Idaho doomsday author Chad Daybell has been sentenced to death for the murders of his stepchildren and first wife, according to the published article of E NEWS. An Idaho jury reached a unanimous verdict on June 1 two days after finding the 55-year-old guilty of killing Lori Vallow Daybell’s children Tylee Ryan 16 and Joshua “JJ” Vallow 7 as well as his first wife Tammy Douglas Daybell 49. Chad who declined to make a statement during sentencing was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder conspiracy to commit first-degree murder grand theft by deception and insurance fraud. The Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation expressed gratitude for the relentless efforts of law enforcement, the prosecution and the media acknowledging the support from the public throughout the trial. They shared on Facebook “We can all start to heal from the terrible losses we have suffered. We will miss Tammy every single day of our lives but we have some comfort knowing we will see her again.” Chad’s conviction and death sentence come nearly a year after Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to three consecutive life terms without parole for her role in the murders.

The gruesome details of the case captivated national attention with Chad Daybell’s trial starting in April. Prosecutors described him as driven by “a desire for sex, money and power” labeling those who obstructed his plans as “zombies” and “dark spirits.” The investigation began after police discovered the children’s remains on Chad’s Idaho property in June 2020 following their disappearance in September 2019. Tammy’s death initially deemed natural was later ruled a homicide after her exhumation and autopsy revealed asphyxiation. This tragic case was highlighted in the 2022 Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother featuring interviews with Lori’s eldest son Colby Ryan who testified against his mother and stepfather. At Chad’s sentencing Colby poignantly stated “I stand here today motherless, fatherless, sisterless and brotherless. The only course forward is to trust in Christ knowing that he has them in his arms. And wait for the day that we all meet again.”

