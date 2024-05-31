Tennessee Police Scandal: Officers Accused of Accepting Bribes from Sex Offender

Tennessee Police Took Bribes from Sex Offenders

According to a news, a big lawsuit has been filed against police officers in Johnson City, Tennessee. The lawsuit says that the officers took thousands of dollars from a businessman named Sean Williams. They also did not do anything to stop him from hurting multiple women.

READ ALSO: Lawsuit Filed Over Dancer’s Death Due to Mislabeled Cookies

Tennessee Police Department Under Fire for Covering Up Sex Crimes

The lawsuit says that the officers knew about the allegations against Williams, but they did not investigate him. Instead, they let him continue to hurt the women. The lawsuit also says that the officers had a secret agreement with Williams to keep quiet and not do anything to stop him.

READ ALSO: 38-Year Prison Sentence for Coach Who Secretly Recorded Girls in Locker Room