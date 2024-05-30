38-Year Prison Sentence for Coach Who Secretly Recorded Girls in Locker Room

Wisconsin High School Coach Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison for Secretly Recording Girls in Locker Room

Coach Found Guilty of Taking and Keeping Nude Photos of 19 Girls Without Consent

Report of TrueCrimeDaily, A 39-year-old high school coach in Wisconsin has been sentenced to almost 40 years in prison for secretly recording girls changing in a locker room. He was found guilty of taking and keeping pictures of girls without their permission. The judge also ordered him to spend one year in jail and one year under supervision for each of the 19 girls he recorded.

Hidden Camera in Girls’ Locker Room Leads to 38-Year Prison Sentence for Coach Caught Secretly Recording Teenage Girls

The investigation started when a school officer received a report about a hidden camera in a girls’ locker room. Police found a GoPro camera hidden under a towel and saw surveillance footage of the coach putting the camera there. They also found more evidence, including recordings of the girls, at the coach’s home. The coach was arrested while getting on a bus for a track meet and was initially charged with making and having child pornography, invading privacy, and showing nudity. The judge’s sentence also requires the coach to register as a sex offender for 15 years after he gets out of prison.

