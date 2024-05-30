Lawsuit Filed Over Dancer’s Death Due to Mislabeled Cookies

The family of 25-year-old New York City dancer Órla Ruth Baxendale, who had a severe peanut allergy, filed a lawsuit claiming she died due to the gross negligence of a supermarket that sold her mislabeled cookies. Baxendale was killed on January 11 from anaphylactic shock after consuming a cookie containing undeclared peanuts, as detailed in the complaint filed on May 23 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Tragic Incident and Legal Action

The lawsuit holds Stew Leonard’s, the supermarket chain, responsible for Baxendale’s death. The chain sold her the Florentine Cookies, which contained peanuts not listed on the label. According to the complaint, this failure to label the package properly was deemed grossly negligent, intentional, reckless, and indifferent to human life. The family seeks damages exceeding $15,000.

The complaint also highlights that six months before Baxendale’s death, at least eleven Stew Leonard’s employees were notified by email of the change in the cookie recipe, including adding peanuts. Despite this, the supermarket failed to update the packaging or nutrition facts.

Negligence and Accountability

Cookies United, the manufacturer of the cookies, is also named in the lawsuit. They issued a press release in January 2024 corroborating the family’s claims, which have since been removed from their website. In a statement to USA TODAY, Stew Leonard’s spokesperson refrained from commenting on the pending litigation.

Around the time of Baxendale’s death, the FDA issued a recall for Vanilla Florentine Cookies sold at Stew Leonard’s locations in Connecticut. The recall applied to cookies sold from November 6 to December 31, 2023, after one death was reported. Baxendale consumed the cookies at a social gathering in Connecticut, and they were found to have been made at a bakery in Islip, New York.

Stew Leonard Jr., president of Stew Leonard’s, acknowledged in a video that the supplier had changed the recipe from soy nuts to peanuts without notifying their safety officer. The lawsuit considers this statement an admission of guilt.

Honoring Órla Baxendale

Originally from East Lancashire in the UK, Baxendale moved to New York to pursue her dream of becoming a world-class dancer. Her obituary describes her as a “bright soul” who lived each day as a celebration. Known for her enthusiasm, strength, and beauty, she was a source of joy and inspiration to many.

Baxendale worked with renowned institutions and productions such as The Alvin Ailey School, Steps on Broadway, and MOMIX. She was a scholarship student at Alvin Ailey School and performed in numerous successful productions. Her obituary highlights her dedication and passion for dance, leaving a lasting impact on many lives.

The lawsuit aims to hold Stew Leonard’s and Cookies United accountable for their negligence, seeking justice for Baxendale and her family. The tragic incident underscores the importance of accurate labeling and the severe consequences of failing to comply with food safety regulations.