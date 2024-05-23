Vancouver Police Arrest Suspect in Clark College Stabbing

Vancouver, WA – Vancouver police have arrested a man in connection with the recent stabbing incident at Clark College. Salvador Aguilar, 31, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Rose Village neighborhood. Aguilar was found asleep in a car on St. Johns Boulevard after officers responded to a tip.

Aguilar is suspected of first-degree assault and motor vehicle theft. He is accused of stabbing a Clark College employee in the neck on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, who was sitting outside the college’s Archer Gallery, received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident led to a lockdown of Clark College’s main campus for an hour.

The investigation by the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.