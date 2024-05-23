Tragic Incident on Mt. Shasta, Santa Clara County Hiker Dies

A 49-year-old man from Santa Clara County, David Lopez, tragically died while hiking Mt. Shasta last week.

Details of the Incident

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on May 17 as Lopez and his climbing partner were approaching Helen Lake, a snow-covered plateau known for its picturesque views and steep inclines. The Sheriff’s Office reported that Lopez collapsed at an elevation of approximately 9,500 feet on the Avalanche Gulch trail. The emergency call came in just before 7 p.m. via a Garmin inReach device. Unfortunately, due to darkness, an air rescue was not feasible. Lopez’s climbing partner immediately began CPR and continued the effort until U.S. Forest Service (USFS) climbing rangers and the sheriff’s search and rescue team arrived and took over. Despite their best efforts, Lopez could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 10:49 p.m. at the Bunny Flat trailhead.

Rescue and Community Response

The exact cause of Lopez’s death remains undetermined, pending an autopsy. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office expressed deep condolences to Lopez’s family and friends, acknowledging the efforts of the USFS Climbing Rangers and the search and rescue team. Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew, in a comment on the Sheriff’s Facebook page, paid tribute to Lopez, known affectionately as Davy. She described him as a person who brought light and joy to everyone he met, highlighting the personal impact of his loss on the community.

Mt. Shasta’s Climbing Risks

Lopez’s death is a reminder of the inherent dangers associated with climbing Mt. Shasta, a 14,179-foot snow-capped volcano. Although many climbers safely navigate its trails each year, the mountain has claimed numerous lives over the years. The climbing community was particularly shaken in June 2022 by the death of professional mountain guide Jillian Webster, who perished on the same Avalanche Gulch route.

Webster, 32, was guiding two clients when one lost their footing, causing all three to slide down the mountain. Webster died from her injuries, and her clients were severely injured. This incident, along with others, has sparked concerns about the growing popularity and potential overcrowding on Mt. Shasta’s climbing routes.

Ongoing Safety Concerns

The incidents on Mt. Shasta underscore the importance of proper preparation and awareness of the risks involved in high-altitude climbing. The Sheriff’s Office and other authorities continue to emphasize safety and preparedness for all climbers attempting to summit the mountain.

While the allure of Mt. Shasta’s majestic heights draws adventurers from around the world, the recent tragedies serve as a sobering reminder of the mountain’s dangers. Climbing Mt. Shasta requires not only physical endurance but also a comprehensive understanding of the mountain’s unpredictable conditions and potential hazards. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the climbing community continue to advocate for rigorous safety measures and preparedness to ensure that climbers can safely enjoy the beauty and challenge of Mt. Shasta.